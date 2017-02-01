WXPort
Home
News
Obituaries
Sports
Advertisers
Community
Classifieds
Advertising Rates
Subscriptions
Contact us
Purchase a photo
Celebration Forms
Links
Submit Event
Submit News
Site Search


Advanced Search
Search Sponsored

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Casey Kreiter stirs up the crowd before delivering a cream pie to the face of his father, Central DeWitt Activities Director Kurt Kreiter, who participated in a fundraiser as part of the 19th annual Central Athletic Boosters Club cake auction. A late donation from Casey, long-snapper for the professional football Denver Broncos, reportedly made his father the “winner” of the competition to get pie the hard way between the Central-Maquoketa girls and boys basketball games Friday night. A first pie was delivered by Kurt’s wife, Jenny.

News
Meet with legislators Saturday
Legislative Coffee series scheduled at DeWitt, Clinton
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Lack of judges backs up courts, racks up costs
CLINTON - On a single recent day, here's what happened - or, perhaps more accurately, didn't happen - in Clinton County District Court:
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Conflict concern holds up law center work contract
CLINTON - Clinton County supervisors have delayed awarding the contract for the foundation and footings of the new law enforcement center because of one supervisor's concern about a possible conflict of interest.


Wednesday, February 1, 2017
2017 Legislative Survey of Issues

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
2017 Legislative Survey (Google link)

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Sports

Sabers battle back
Through their four years in the program, the senior group for the Central DeWitt girls basketball team has seemingly had Maquoketa's number.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Sabers bowlers rout Independence
Competing at DeWitt Lanes for the final time this season, the Central DeWitt bowling teams felt right at home during a dual with Independence
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Schmidt reaches finals as Rebels host RVC meet
GOOSE LAKE - Hosting the 12 other teams in their league, junior Wyatt Schmidt and the rest of the Northeast wrestling team gave their home fans something to cheer about Saturday at the River Valley Conference tourney.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017


Like us on facebook

Hill Chiropractic


 

The Observer • Founded in 1864
“Pledged but to truth, liberty, and law;
no favors win us and no fears shall awe.”
512 Seventh St., PO Box 49, DeWitt, IA 52742 • 563-659-3121
Copyright 2017, DeWitt Observer Publishing Co.
 Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved