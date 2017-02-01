|
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|Casey Kreiter stirs up the crowd before delivering a cream pie to the face of his father, Central DeWitt Activities Director Kurt Kreiter, who participated in a fundraiser as part of the 19th annual Central Athletic Boosters Club cake auction. A late donation from Casey, long-snapper for the professional football Denver Broncos, reportedly made his father the “winner” of the competition to get pie the hard way between the Central-Maquoketa girls and boys basketball games Friday night. A first pie was delivered by Kurt’s wife, Jenny.
News
|Meet with legislators
Saturday
|Legislative Coffee series scheduled at DeWitt, Clinton
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|Lack of judges backs up courts, racks up costs
|CLINTON - On a single recent day, here's what happened - or, perhaps more accurately, didn't happen - in Clinton County District Court:
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|Conflict concern holds up
law center work contract
|CLINTON - Clinton County supervisors have delayed awarding the contract for the foundation and footings of the new law enforcement center because of one supervisor's concern about a possible conflict of interest.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|2017 Legislative Survey of Issues
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
|2017 Legislative Survey (Google link)
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Sports
|Sabers battle back
|Through their four years in the program, the senior group for the Central DeWitt girls basketball team has seemingly had Maquoketa's number.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|Sabers bowlers rout Independence
|Competing at DeWitt Lanes for the final time this season, the Central DeWitt bowling teams felt right at home during a dual with Independence
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|Schmidt reaches finals as Rebels host RVC meet
|GOOSE LAKE - Hosting the 12 other teams in their league, junior Wyatt Schmidt and the rest of the Northeast wrestling team gave their home fans something to cheer about Saturday at the River Valley Conference tourney.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
