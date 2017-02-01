Casey Kreiter stirs up the crowd before delivering a cream pie to the face of his father, Central DeWitt Activities Director Kurt Kreiter, who participated in a fundraiser as part of the 19th annual Central Athletic Boosters Club cake auction. A late donation from Casey, long-snapper for the professional football Denver Broncos, reportedly made his father the “winner” of the competition to get pie the hard way between the Central-Maquoketa girls and boys basketball games Friday night. A first pie was delivered by Kurt’s wife, Jenny.