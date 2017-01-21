News

Gene Kemmann of Wheatland has a small, yet impressive, collection of classic cars.





WHEATLAND - The Lincoln Highway Association hopes to save a bridge on Old Highway 30 over the Wapsipinicon River, but even if that happens it might be only temporary.

With more than $1,800 owed for school meals, Central DeWitt School District needs a policy to deal with overdue accounts, nutrition director Dede Wagener told the school board this week.

GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast School Board has approved a new home for the school's golf teams.

