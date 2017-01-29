WXPort
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Beth Hughes models one of the women’s clothing items she sells at Sashollie, her new store in downtown DeWitt.

News
Eclectic store opens in DeWitt after taking time to 'do it right'
It's happening a month later than originally planned, but Sashollie is finally open in downtown DeWitt.


Saturday, January 28, 2017
Pre-wedding counseling is for marriage, not ceremony
Making a marriage last a lifetime requires work.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
CANINE CLEANUP
A new spa has opened in DeWitt.

However, humans are welcome only if they are accompanied by their canine friends.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Sports

Cal-Wheat explodes in third quarter
WHEATLAND - Sloppy. Out of sorts. Uninspired. Whatever unflattering description you pick, the offense of the Calamus-Wheatland boys basketball team fit the bill during the first half of Tuesday's senior night game with Cedar Valley Christian.


Saturday, January 28, 2017
Rebels go cold at wrong time against Bellevue
BELLEVUE - The Northeast girls basketball team got the start it wanted in the fourth quarter of its River Valley North showdown with Bellevue.


Saturday, January 28, 2017
Central DeWitt bowlers hit the road, sweep Cascade
CASCADE - It came a week later than expected, but the Central DeWitt bowling team's performances at Monday's dual with Cascade proved to be worth the wait.
Saturday, January 28, 2017


The Observer • Founded in 1864
512 Seventh St., PO Box 49, DeWitt, IA 52742 • 563-659-3121
Copyright 2017, DeWitt Observer Publishing Co.
