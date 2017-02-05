WXPort
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Happy homecoming: Casey Kreiter, son of Kurt and Jenny of DeWitt and long snapper for the Denver Broncos, signs footballs Tuesday morning during a visit to his elementary alma mater, Ekstrand. The 26-year-old shared some sage advice with second-graders, urging them to trust in their teachers, take advantage of extracurricular activities, and – most importantly – read

News
Sheriff requests more jailers
ls were selling voters on a $22.8 million bond issue for a new jail, they said that increased efficiency would eliminate the need for additional staff in the much larger facility.


Saturday, February 4, 2017
Zumba fundraiser Feb. 11 to fight rare disorder
The first word that comes to Melissa Henschel's mind when describing her 10-year-old daughter is "spitfire."
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Denver Broncos' Kreiter returns to his old school, urges hard work, reading
Casey Kreiter remembers what it was like to be an elementary school student, wondering what his future might hold.


Saturday, February 4, 2017
2017 Legislative Survey of Issues

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
2017 Legislative Survey (Google link)

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Sports

Rebels cannot catch Indians
GOOSE LAKE - It was shorthanded and its shots were not falling, but in the opening minutes of the second half neither of those things mattered for the Northeast boys basketball team.
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Seniors lead the way for Sabers against Anamosa
A big first quarter gave the Central DeWitt girls basketball team the lead and the Sabers defense made sure they never had to give it back during Tuesday's WaMaC East game with Anamosa.


Saturday, February 4, 2017


Hill Chiropractic


 

The Observer • Founded in 1864
“Pledged but to truth, liberty, and law;
no favors win us and no fears shall awe.”
512 Seventh St., PO Box 49, DeWitt, IA 52742 • 563-659-3121
