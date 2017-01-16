|
|DeWitt Fire Chief John Davison says the department’s current water truck, a 1990 model, will be the next of his department’s vehicles to be replaced, but buying a new truck is not a quick process.
News
|New water truck for firemen on wish list, but city's vehicles mostly in good shape
|Christmas might be over, but DeWitt Fire Chief John Davison already has his next request for Santa: a new water truck
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|Library picks firm for work on expansion
|The Frances Banta Waggoner Library Board has selected a Dubuque company to do the earliest work on library expansion.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|Public transit options limited in small cities
|If you want to get around in DeWitt, for the foreseeable future you'll have only two options: your personal vehicle or your feet.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|Certification should help to
market Clinton rail-air park
|CLINTON - The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park along U.S. 30 west of Clinton has become a certified site through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|'Basic report' at Lost Nation doesn't solve building issue
|LOST NATION - Mayor Jim Schroeder said a recent report by some University of Iowa students about how to revitalize the city's downtown provided some good ideas.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Sports
|Sabers pin down Steamers, Indians
|CAMANCHE - Pins paved the way, but it was a pair of close victories that highlighted the Central DeWitt wrestling team's sweep of Fulton, Illinois and Camanche Tuesday.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|Cold second quarter sinks Cal-Wheat against Bellevue
|WHEATLAND - A hot start for the Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball team cooled off in the second quarter of Monday's non-conference tilt with Bellevue.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|Saber bowlers finish third and fourth at Louisa-Muscatine tourney
|MUSCATINE - Despite competing in a field that included the defending state champion and Iowa's highest-scoring 1A squad, the Central DeWitt girls bowling team still impressed at Saturday's Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
