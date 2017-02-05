|
|Happy homecoming: Casey Kreiter, son of Kurt and Jenny of DeWitt and long snapper for the Denver Broncos, signs footballs Tuesday morning during a visit to his elementary alma mater, Ekstrand. The 26-year-old shared some sage advice with
second-graders, urging them to trust in their teachers, take advantage of extracurricular activities, and – most importantly – read
News
|Sheriff requests more jailers
|ls were selling voters on a $22.8 million bond issue for a new jail, they said that increased efficiency would eliminate the need for additional staff in the much larger facility.
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|Zumba fundraiser Feb. 11 to fight rare disorder
|The first word that comes to Melissa Henschel's mind when describing her 10-year-old daughter is "spitfire."
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|Denver Broncos' Kreiter returns to his
old school, urges hard work, reading
|Casey Kreiter remembers what it was like to be an elementary school student, wondering what his future might hold.
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|2017 Legislative Survey of Issues
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
|2017 Legislative Survey (Google link)
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Sports
|Rebels cannot catch Indians
|GOOSE LAKE - It was shorthanded and its shots were not falling, but in the opening minutes of the second half neither of those things mattered for the Northeast boys basketball team.
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|Seniors lead the way for Sabers against Anamosa
|A big first quarter gave the Central DeWitt girls basketball team the lead and the Sabers defense made sure they never had to give it back during Tuesday's WaMaC East game with Anamosa.
Saturday, February 4, 2017
The Observer • Founded in 1864
“Pledged but to truth, liberty, and law;
no favors win us and no fears shall awe.”
