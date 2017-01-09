News

Lois E. Wessels writes poetry because it's what she thought she was born to do.

Saturday, January 7, 2017

DeWitt city officials will have a public hearing Jan. 16 on a development agreement with a New York-based swimming pool manufacturer who plans to bring at least 23 jobs to town.





Saturday, January 7, 2017

The Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center needs more people in the seats, but attendance so far apparently is not hurting its finances.





Saturday, January 7, 2017