News

Christmas might be over, but DeWitt Fire Chief John Davison already has his next request for Santa: a new water truck

Saturday, January 14, 2017

The Frances Banta Waggoner Library Board has selected a Dubuque company to do the earliest work on library expansion.





Saturday, January 14, 2017

If you want to get around in DeWitt, for the foreseeable future you'll have only two options: your personal vehicle or your feet.





Saturday, January 14, 2017

CLINTON - The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park along U.S. 30 west of Clinton has become a certified site through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Saturday, January 14, 2017