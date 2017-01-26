WXPort
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Pat Halverson of Eldridge is a recently retired minister whose latest exhibit at First Central Gallery in DeWitt covers a variety of mediums, including pastels, oils, acrylics, and watercolors. She said painting brings her a sense of peace. (Above) Her piece called “The Hunter” captures a person walking through a field in Door County, Wisconsin. Halverson said landscapes “have her heart,” and her favorite seasons to paint are fall and winter.

News
If you build it here, will they come?
The 20,000-square-foot building at 706 Industrial St. in DeWitt has walls and a roof, but that's about it. It has utilities, but they're mostly unused. The floor is dirt.
Monday, January 25, 2016
Operahouse display shows artist's seven-year growth
The first time Pat Halverson displayed her work at First Central Gallery in DeWitt was exactly seven years ago, in January 2010.


Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Northeast turf manager honored by state group
There's a reason that Northeast High School athletes play on some of the best grass in the state, and that reason was honored Wednesday.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Hearing on Wapsi River bridge draws crowd
WHEATLAND - County supervisors haven't made an official decision, but it appears a bridge on Old Highway 30 over the Wapsipinicon River will be closed but not demolished - at least for now.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Fundraising underway to build Eden Valley addition
Remember going outside to use the outhouse? Especially on a humid summer day?


Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sports

Northeast goes cold
GOOSE LAKE - The open looks were there.


Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Smith and Schmidt place in loaded Lueders field
CLINTON - With a loaded field filled with ranked grapplers from three states, the Central DeWitt and Northeast wrestling teams elected to take smaller squads to Saturday's Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton.


Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Cal-Wheat uses defense, free throws to top Eagles
WHEATLAND - A big second half helped the Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball team take down visiting Midland Thursday.


Wednesday, January 25, 2017


