|Mother-daughter duo Jill and Emma Zimmerman pose with the 2013 and 2014 editions of “Lyrical Iowa,” which included some of their poems.
News
|Four DeWitt poets will have work
appear in latest state anthology
|Lois E. Wessels writes poetry because it's what she thought she was born to do.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|City sets hearing on deal with pool maker
|DeWitt city officials will have a public hearing Jan. 16 on a development agreement with a New York-based swimming pool manufacturer who plans to bring at least 23 jobs to town.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|CDPAC healthy, but needs to fill more seats
|The Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center needs more people in the seats, but attendance so far apparently is not hurting its finances.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|Determann quits council
|CLINTON - Tom Determann has attended his first official meeting of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors - and his last Clinton City Council meeting.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Sports
|Ketelsen's big game helps Sabers rally
|Vinton-Shellsburg's tallest player is 6-5, and he faced foul trouble.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|Rebels blank Thunder
in first, roll to big victory
|SAVANNA, Ill. - The Northeast girls basketball team rang in the New Year by delaying hosting West Carroll's first points of 2017.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|Sabers have no problem with Vinton-Shellsburg
|VINTON - The shots did not always fall, but with the play of its defense, that did not even matter for the Central DeWitt girls basketball team.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
