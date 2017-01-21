WXPort
Home
News
Obituaries
Sports
Advertisers
Community
Classifieds
Advertising Rates
Subscriptions
Contact us
Purchase a photo
Celebration Forms
Links
Submit Event
Submit News
Site Search


Advanced Search
Search Sponsored

Saturday, January 21, 2017

News
Kemmann family enjoys some special memories with 80-year-old Chevrolet
Gene Kemmann of Wheatland has a small, yet impressive, collection of classic cars.


Saturday, January 21, 2017
Can bridge (should it) be saved?
WHEATLAND - The Lincoln Highway Association hopes to save a bridge on Old Highway 30 over the Wapsipinicon River, but even if that happens it might be only temporary.
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Schools look to crack down on delinquent meal accounts
With more than $1,800 owed for school meals, Central DeWitt School District needs a policy to deal with overdue accounts, nutrition director Dede Wagener told the school board this week.
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Northeast golf teams will play different course
GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast School Board has approved a new home for the school's golf teams.
Saturday, January 21, 2017
DeWitt Council OKs pool maker's tax incentive
The DeWitt City Council has approved its part of an incentive package that could bring at least 23 new jobs to town.


Saturday, January 21, 2017
Sports

Northeast routs North Cedar
CLARENCE - Coming off a 27-point fourth quarter in its previous game, the Northeast boys basketball team picked up Tuesday against North Cedar right where it had left off.


Saturday, January 21, 2017
Cal-Wheat's cold night proves costly against Easton Valley
MILES - This time there would be no rally for the Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball team.


Saturday, January 21, 2017


Like us on facebook

Hill Chiropractic


 

The Observer • Founded in 1864
“Pledged but to truth, liberty, and law;
no favors win us and no fears shall awe.”
512 Seventh St., PO Box 49, DeWitt, IA 52742 • 563-659-3121
Copyright 2017, DeWitt Observer Publishing Co.
 Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved