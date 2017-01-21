|
|
Saturday, January 21, 2017
News
|Kemmann family enjoys some special
memories with 80-year-old Chevrolet
|Gene Kemmann of Wheatland has a small, yet impressive, collection of classic cars.
|Can bridge (should it) be saved?
|WHEATLAND - The Lincoln Highway Association hopes to save a bridge on Old Highway 30 over the Wapsipinicon River, but even if that happens it might be only temporary.
|Schools look to crack down on delinquent meal accounts
|With more than $1,800 owed for school meals, Central DeWitt School District needs a policy to deal with overdue accounts, nutrition director Dede Wagener told the school board this week.
|Northeast golf teams will play different course
|GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast School Board has approved a new home for the school's golf teams.
|DeWitt Council OKs pool maker's tax incentive
|The DeWitt City Council has approved its part of an incentive package that could bring at least 23 new jobs to town.
