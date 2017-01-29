|
|
Search Sponsored
|
|
|
|Beth Hughes models one of the women’s clothing items she sells at Sashollie, her new store in downtown DeWitt.
Sports
|Cal-Wheat explodes in third quarter
|WHEATLAND - Sloppy. Out of sorts. Uninspired. Whatever unflattering description you pick, the offense of the Calamus-Wheatland boys basketball team fit the bill during the first half of Tuesday's senior night game with Cedar Valley Christian.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
|Rebels go cold at wrong time against Bellevue
|BELLEVUE - The Northeast girls basketball team got the start it wanted in the fourth quarter of its River Valley North showdown with Bellevue.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
|Central DeWitt bowlers hit the road, sweep Cascade
|CASCADE - It came a week later than expected, but the Central DeWitt bowling team's performances at Monday's dual with Cascade proved to be worth the wait.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
|
|
|
The Observer • Founded in 1864
“Pledged but to truth, liberty, and law;
no favors win us and no fears shall awe.”
512 Seventh St., PO Box 49, DeWitt, IA 52742 • 563-659-3121
Copyright 2017, DeWitt Observer Publishing Co.
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved