Monday, January 16, 2017
DeWitt Fire Chief John Davison says the department’s current water truck, a 1990 model, will be the next of his department’s vehicles to be replaced, but buying a new truck is not a quick process.

News
New water truck for firemen on wish list, but city's vehicles mostly in good shape
Christmas might be over, but DeWitt Fire Chief John Davison already has his next request for Santa: a new water truck
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Library picks firm for work on expansion
The Frances Banta Waggoner Library Board has selected a Dubuque company to do the earliest work on library expansion.


Saturday, January 14, 2017
Public transit options limited in small cities
If you want to get around in DeWitt, for the foreseeable future you'll have only two options: your personal vehicle or your feet.


Saturday, January 14, 2017
Certification should help to market Clinton rail-air park
CLINTON - The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park along U.S. 30 west of Clinton has become a certified site through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
'Basic report' at Lost Nation doesn't solve building issue
LOST NATION - Mayor Jim Schroeder said a recent report by some University of Iowa students about how to revitalize the city's downtown provided some good ideas.


Saturday, January 14, 2017
Sports

Sabers pin down Steamers, Indians
CAMANCHE - Pins paved the way, but it was a pair of close victories that highlighted the Central DeWitt wrestling team's sweep of Fulton, Illinois and Camanche Tuesday.


Saturday, January 14, 2017
Cold second quarter sinks Cal-Wheat against Bellevue
WHEATLAND - A hot start for the Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball team cooled off in the second quarter of Monday's non-conference tilt with Bellevue.


Saturday, January 14, 2017
Saber bowlers finish third and fourth at Louisa-Muscatine tourney
MUSCATINE - Despite competing in a field that included the defending state champion and Iowa's highest-scoring 1A squad, the Central DeWitt girls bowling team still impressed at Saturday's Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.


Saturday, January 14, 2017


