|
|
Search Sponsored
|
|
|
|
Thursday, January 26, 2017
|Pat Halverson of Eldridge is a recently retired minister whose latest exhibit at First Central Gallery in DeWitt
covers a variety of mediums, including pastels, oils, acrylics, and watercolors. She said painting brings her a sense of peace. (Above) Her piece called “The Hunter” captures a person walking through a field in Door County, Wisconsin. Halverson said landscapes “have her heart,” and her favorite seasons to paint are fall and winter.
News
|If you build it here, will they come?
|The 20,000-square-foot building at 706 Industrial St. in DeWitt has walls and a roof, but that's about it. It has utilities, but they're mostly unused. The floor is dirt.
Monday, January 25, 2016
|Operahouse display shows
artist's seven-year growth
|The first time Pat Halverson displayed her work at First Central Gallery in DeWitt was exactly seven years ago, in January 2010.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
|Northeast turf manager
honored by state group
|There's a reason that Northeast High School athletes play on some of the best grass in the state, and that reason was honored Wednesday.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
|Hearing on Wapsi River bridge draws crowd
|WHEATLAND - County supervisors haven't made an official decision, but it appears a bridge on Old Highway 30 over the Wapsipinicon River will be closed but not demolished - at least for now.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
|Fundraising underway to build Eden Valley addition
|Remember going outside to use the outhouse? Especially on a humid summer day?
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
|
|
|
The Observer • Founded in 1864
“Pledged but to truth, liberty, and law;
no favors win us and no fears shall awe.”
512 Seventh St., PO Box 49, DeWitt, IA 52742 • 563-659-3121
Copyright 2017, DeWitt Observer Publishing Co.
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved