WXPort
Home
News
Obituaries
Sports
Advertisers
Community
Classifieds
Advertising Rates
Subscriptions
Contact us
Purchase a photo
Celebration Forms
Links
Submit Event
Submit News
Site Search


Advanced Search
Search Sponsored

Monday, January 9, 2017
Mother-daughter duo Jill and Emma Zimmerman pose with the 2013 and 2014 editions of “Lyrical Iowa,” which included some of their poems.

News
Four DeWitt poets will have work appear in latest state anthology
Lois E. Wessels writes poetry because it's what she thought she was born to do.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
City sets hearing on deal with pool maker
DeWitt city officials will have a public hearing Jan. 16 on a development agreement with a New York-based swimming pool manufacturer who plans to bring at least 23 jobs to town.


Saturday, January 7, 2017
CDPAC healthy, but needs to fill more seats
The Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center needs more people in the seats, but attendance so far apparently is not hurting its finances.


Saturday, January 7, 2017
Determann quits council
CLINTON - Tom Determann has attended his first official meeting of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors - and his last Clinton City Council meeting.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Sports

Ketelsen's big game helps Sabers rally
Vinton-Shellsburg's tallest player is 6-5, and he faced foul trouble.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Rebels blank Thunder in first, roll to big victory
SAVANNA, Ill. - The Northeast girls basketball team rang in the New Year by delaying hosting West Carroll's first points of 2017.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Sabers have no problem with Vinton-Shellsburg
VINTON - The shots did not always fall, but with the play of its defense, that did not even matter for the Central DeWitt girls basketball team.
Saturday, January 7, 2017


Like us on facebook

Hill Chiropractic


 

The Observer • Founded in 1864
“Pledged but to truth, liberty, and law;
no favors win us and no fears shall awe.”
512 Seventh St., PO Box 49, DeWitt, IA 52742 • 563-659-3121
Copyright 2017, DeWitt Observer Publishing Co.
 Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved